Aaron Alcozer - Digital Content Producer

Aaron moved to College Station and became the KAGS Digital Content Producer in February of 2017. Aaron is from Plainview, Texas and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Electronic Media from West Texas A&M University in December of 2016. Before joining the KAGS team Aaron worked for KFDA NewsChannel10 in Amarillo, Texas. There he was on the digital team and worked in production. Aaron loves social media, and knew that this was the job for him.

When he's not evolving our social media platforms, you can find Aaron out with friends exploring this new city that he now calls home.

If you have any story ideas or just want to say hi you can reach him by email at aalcozer@kagstv.com

