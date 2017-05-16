Austin Nguyen- News Multi-Skilled Journalist

Austin joined KAGS-TV on April 2017. Prior to joining KAGS, he interned at CBS 11 and WFAA in Dallas/Fort Worth, where he obtained a hands-on experience with professional reporting before graduation.

While he was born in Seattle, Washington, Austin was raised in Arlington, Texas. Here he attended The University of Texas at Arlington where he earned degree in Broadcast Communications with a minor in Journalism.

At UT-Arlington, Austin was a part of UTA News, the on-campus news program. He covered multiple stories that connected with the UT-Arlington community; including stories on Adderall abuse and Campus Carry. His desire to tell compelling stories that connected with his audience won him Grand Prize at the South-Central Broadcasting Society Fall 2016 Competition for a story on a student-fighter with a bigger purpose beyond the fighting ring.

When Austin is not reporting, he enjoys working out, shooting photos, watching movies, rooting for any Seattle Teams (Go Hawks!) or finding delicious places to eat in the Brazos Valley.

Connect with him on his Twitter or Facebook, or you can email Austin at anguyen@tegna.com

