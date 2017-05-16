Lisa Primrose- Video Editor

Lisa Primrose joined KAGS in August 2015 as our video editor.

She works behind the scenes gathering and organizing all the audio- visual elements in our newscasts and makes daily contributions to our digital platforms. Lisa moved to the Brazos Valley with her husband and three children in 2012 from Houston. She is a native Texan, enjoys living in Central Texas and being close to her hometown, La Grange. She has deep roots in agriculture growing up on a dairy farm and a cattle ranch.

Lisa graduated from the University of Texas in Austin while working her way through college. Her first job in television was at KTBC TV in Austin in the production department. She met her husband at the company Christmas party. Her career path continued in TV news with a year-long internship at the Austin Bureau of our sister-station WFAA. She learned editing and field production during a Legislative session . As she finished her degree in Broadcast Journalism, she was hired as a video editor at KAGS's Austin sister station, KVUE.

Shortly after, she and her husband moved to Houston where Lisa was hired by another sister station, KHOU. She spent over a decade editing video at KHOU and was their Chief Video Editor for five years.

Lisa took a break from being a working mom and became a volunteering mom. She served on executive boards of parent organizations at her children's school. Helping turn-around neighborhood schools with dwindling enrollment, resources and helping chaperone students on fieldtrips.

Lisa is energized by great stories, images and making things run efficiently.

She being outdoors, pets and learning technology. She is excited to see how news and storytelling evolves in the future.

