Molly Garrity- News Director

Molly Garrity was named News Director at KAGS in July 2016, and is excited to call the Brazos Valley home!

Before coming to KAGS, Molly served as an Executive Producer at KHOU in Houston, and Anchor/Executive Producer at KIDY/KXVA in San Angelo & Abilene.

Molly was born in San Angelo, but grew up in Spokane, Washington. After earning her degree in Broadcast Communication & Electronic Media studies from Gonzaga University, she began her broadcasting career as a producer/weather anchor at KREM 2 News in Spokane.

Her hobbies include reading, yoga, correcting people on their pronunciation of “Gonzaga” & cheering on her beloved Zags!

Reach out to her on Twitter or Facebook.

© 2017 KAGS-TV