Vanessa Croix - Anchor/Producer

Vanessa Croix joined KAGS in January of 2017. She is thrilled to be living her dream of working in TV news and excited to be joining the Brazos Valley community.

Prior to joining the news team at KAGS, Vanessa was an educator in Houston. During her career as a high school English teacher, she taught over 1,000 students. In addition to grading papers every night, Vanessa obtained her Master's Degree in Education, and then worked as a high school counselor. Although she doesn't have any children, Vanessa was a part-time mom to over 500 seniors and many more students at Stratford High School where she was a counselor. Vanessa gave daily pep talks to her students about following their aspirations and decided to take a leap of faith to pursue her passion. Vanessa went back to school and studied Broadcast Journalism at the University of Houston and then interned at KPRC in Houston.

Vanessa is a small town girl from Tomball, Texas who loves to run and spends way too much time watching Netflix. Vanessa continues to mentor former students and volunteers at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on the Special Children's Committee. She is semi-adventurous and enjoys riding motorcycles across the country and hiking in Big Bend.

Vanessa would love to hear from you! Follow her on Twitter @KAGSVanessa or email her at jcroix@KAGSTV.com.

