Zac Summers - Anchor/Producer

Zac joined the KAGS news team in July 2015. Prior to moving to the Brazos Valley, Zac worked in the Pacific Northwest---reporting, anchoring and filling-in on weather when needed--at the NBC affiliate in Kennewick, Washington.

Zac is originally from Southern Illinois, just outside of St. Louis, Missouri. He comes from a large family (five brothers and five sisters). News has always been a part of his life. Zac's a proud and self-proclaimed news junkie. He thrives at breaking news and loves sharing a good feature story. Outside of news, Zac enjoys the outdoors, volunteering, football and experimenting in the kitchen.

Zac is happy to call the BCS home. He looks forward to meeting and serving the people of the Brazos Valley. Don't hesitate to stop him if you see him out in the community. If you have a story idea or just want to send him a message, you can also reach him by e-mail at zsummers@tegna.com or on Facebook and twitter. Thank you in advance for your hospitality!

