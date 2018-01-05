3 Golden Globes-inspired cocktails

The Blood and Sands cocktail inspired by Dunkirk .

Here are three drinks inspired by the Golden Globes from our friends at Beautiful Booze to get you in the mood for all the snubs and unexpected wins. Because let's face it, we're going to need a drink to make it all the way through three hours of acceptance speeches and political statements.

Smoky Blood and Sand Cocktail (Dunkirk)

This updated version of this classic Scotch cocktail is the perfect nod to the smoke rising from Dunkirk. Replace the orange juice with grapefruit juice and smoke the cocktail with apple wood to really give it a kick.

Note: If you do not have a smoker at home it can be made without the smoky part.

Ingredients

¾ ounces Scotch

¾ ounce of Cherry Heering

¾ ounce of Sweet Vermouth

¾ ounce of grapefruit juice

Directions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker Shake cocktail then strain into a vessel Smoke liquid then pour into a coupe glass Garnish with cherry

Lady Bird Cocktail

Beautiful Booze writer Natalie Miglianni took parts and pieces from two of her favorite cocktails the Jungle Bird and the White Lady to make this vibrant cocktail.

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Gin

¾ ounce of Campari

½ ounce Lime Juice

½ ounce of Simple Syrup

1.5 ounce of Pineapple Juice

1 egg white

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker Shake cocktail then add ice and shake cocktail again Pour cocktail into a high ball glass Garnish with a lime wheel and bitters

Shape of Water Sour

This is a cross between a last word cocktail and the classic gin sour. An egg white is included because there are various occasions where eggs are present. The color of the cocktail also emulates the color of water, and the addition of green chartreuse helps with that.

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Gin

¾ ounce Green Chartreuse

¾ ounce Lime Juice

¾ ounce of simple syrup

1 egg white

Directions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker Shake cocktail then add ice and shake cocktail again Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with mint

Cheers!

