Could Scary Movies Help You Burn Calories?
If you confine your horror movie viewing to the spooky Halloween season, you may want to reconsider. Apparently, watching horror flicks may help you burn calories. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) reports.
KAGS 2:07 PM. CDT November 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Big changes coming soon: Bryan ISD changing school…Oct 30, 2017, 3:58 p.m.
-
Navy recommends sweeping changes in wake of ship collisionsNov. 1, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
-
NYC terror attack: 'Radicalized' suspect plotted for…Oct 31, 2017, 2:41 p.m.