Experiment Will Give People Free Money Every Month to See How Happy It Makes Them
A venture capital firm is experimenting with what advocates call 'universal basic income', saying that because of growing automation, every citizen should get a basic paycheck. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KAGS 8:00 AM. CDT September 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Teen charged in connection with London train bombingSep 22, 2017, 7:34 a.m.
-
Visit your favorite museum for free on SaturdaySep 22, 2017, 7:20 a.m.
-
North Korean leader: Trump is 'mentally deranged'Sep 21, 2017, 12:00 p.m.