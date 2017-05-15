Giant Hands Raise From The Water In Venice To Fight Global Warming
Climate change is a ticking bomb, to raise awareness an Italian artist shocked with his latest installation about the issue with a monumental sculpture in Venice. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KAGS 7:36 AM. CDT May 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Homan Finds Peace in Texas A&M Baseball After Mother's DeathMay 13, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
-
A Message To the Future: Graduation 2017May 12, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
-
Texas Senate unanimously passes Sandra Bland ActMay 11, 2017, 1:55 p.m.