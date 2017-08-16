Insect Burgers and Bug Balls? Switzerland Sells Insect Food
Switzerland is well known for its delicious chocolate, their watches and civilized democracy but now they are looking to be known as the ones selling you bugs on the food aisle? Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (mariamgaluppo) has more.
KAGS 12:47 PM. CDT August 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Exhibit honoring Aggies from WWII to open at TAMUAug 15, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
'White Lives Matter' rally host responds to…Aug 15, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
-
CANCELED: White nationalist protest canceled by…Aug 12, 2017, 4:55 p.m.