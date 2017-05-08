John Oliver Takes on Donald Trump and Crashes FCC Website
Talk show host John Oliver asked viewers of 'Last Week Tonight' to flood the Federal Communications Commission web site over President Donald Trump's plan to kill net neutrality. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
KAGS 10:14 AM. CDT May 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Two people in custody for capital murderMay. 8, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
-
Suspect arrested in connection to Valero shootingMay. 8, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
-
Two child sex offenders explain how they picked…Apr 27, 2017, 10:21 p.m.