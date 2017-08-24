Penguins Find True Love Through Dating App, Yes Penguins!

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Texas Task Force 1 gears up and heads outAug 24, 2017, 6:08 p.m.
-
Heart of Texas Red Cross needs volunteers to staff shelterAug 24, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
-
With Harvey Looming, Blinn College postpones…Aug 24, 2017, 3:31 p.m.