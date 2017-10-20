People Are Using Dating Apps at Work (When They're Not Dating Their Coworkers)
A survey of 3,000 single people found nearly 70 percent of people use apps in the office. Not only that, but many are open to dating their coworkers. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KAGS 3:11 PM. CDT October 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Aggie Korean War Veterans take Honor FlightOct 20, 2017, 11:23 a.m.
-
TAMU Police officer saves newborn babyOct 20, 2017, 9:41 a.m.
-
One arrested in Bryan double homicide, Police…Oct 19, 2017, 11:13 a.m.