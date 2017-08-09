Starbucks Has A Frap for The End of the Summer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Local charities helping feed students after Summer…Aug. 8, 2017, 11:47 p.m.
-
Truck crashes into College Station Medical CenterAug. 7, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
Driver identified in fatal accident on Highway 21Aug. 7, 2017, 1:53 p.m.