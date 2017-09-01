Sue, The World's Largest T. Rex, Is Getting A Makeover

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Huntsville man answers Harvey's callAug 31, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
-
Texas A&M will welcome nearly 20,000 people impacted…Sep. 1, 2017, 2:28 p.m.
-
Harvey evacuees finding difficulty in Brazos ValleyAug 30, 2017, 12:47 a.m.