These are Some of the Weirdest Laws in Each State
At one point or another you've heard about laws that sound so farfetched they don't seem like the could be true. That is something Olivia Locher is exploring in her new photo book called I Fought The Law. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) shows you a few of them.
KAGS 12:18 PM. CDT September 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Local restaurant dishes out Texas size servingsSep 28, 2017, 11:19 a.m.
-
Parking pass joke with a serious traffic jamSep 28, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
-
Brazos County Health Department warns of potential…Sep 28, 2017, 5:52 p.m.