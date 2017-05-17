You Can Now Send Your Loved One's Ashes Into Space
According to the FAI, only 553 people have ever been to space, so the chances are pretty slim but that number is going to get a lot higher because Elysium Space has partnered with Space X to send portions of a person's cremated remains into orbit. Jose Se
KAGS 11:05 AM. CDT May 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Family Mourns Loss During Mother's Day Weekend.May 16, 2017, 7:10 p.m.
-
Phone scam aimed towards veteransMay 16, 2017, 11:49 a.m.
-
Shark bites diver at Point Defiance ZooMay 16, 2017, 12:35 p.m.