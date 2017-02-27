HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

La La Land's Emma Stone hit the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a flapper-inspired gold dress, with a subtle but strong message.

Stone, who took home the Academy Award for Best Actress, sparkled in the fringe Givenchy Haute Couture dress adorned with gold and diamond accessories. A gold Planned Parenthood pin below her left dress strap sent a subtle, but strong, political message.





Actress Dakota Johnson also donned a delicate pin in support of the non-profit reproductive health organization. Johnson's Planned Parenthood pin was attached to the clutch she held at the Oscars.

For my last post of the evening I give you @dakotajohnson's @gucci accessories! Thanks for following along! Love, @kateyoung A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

(© 2017 WCNC)