FULL LIST: 2018 RodeoHouston entertainers announced

HOUSTON - This year's full lineup of RodeoHouston entertainers is here!
Last year, it was announced Garth Brooks would open and close RodeoHouston for 2018. Thursday, rodeo officials announced the rest of the lineup:
Tues., Feb. 27: Garth Brooks
Wed., Feb. 28: Little Big Town
Thurs., March 1: Blake Shelton
Fri., March 2: Leon Bridges
Sat., March 3: Kelsea Ballerini
Sun., March 4: Alessia Cara
Mon., March 5: Rascal Flatts
Tues., March 6: Jason Aldean
Wed., March 7: Thomas Rhett
Thurs., March 8: Luke Bryan
Fri., March 9: Chris Young
Sat., March 10: Cody Johnson
Sun., March 11: Calibre 50
Mon., March 12: Zac Brown Band
Tues., March 13: J Balvin
Wed., March 14: OneRepublic
Thurs., March 15: Keith Urban
Fri., March 16: Chris Stapleton
Sat., March 17: Brad Paisley
Sun., March 18: Garth Brooks
Tickets to shows go on sale through AXS on RodeoHouston's website at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 with the waiting room open at 9:30 a.m.
