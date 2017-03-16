KAGS
Garth Brooks will open, close RodeoHouston in 2018

Garth Brooks was on hand Thursday when the rodeo announced he will open and close the show in 2018.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 11:18 PM. CDT March 16, 2017

HOUSTON - One of the biggest stars in country music is heading back to Houston next year to perform at RodeoHouston.

Brooks let the cat out of the bag (or horse out of the chute?) hours earlier on Twitter. 

"On my way to Austin, via Houston? Hmmmm. I have an announcement to make! Love,g” #AskMeHowIKnow

Brooks' career was just taking off when he first performed at the rodeo back in 1991. He wowed the crowd and was welcomed back in 1993. 

After a long retirement, Brooks recently began touring again. He sold out  eight shows at Toyota Center in 2015.

