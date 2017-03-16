Garth Brooks will open, close RodeoHouston in 2018

Garth Brooks announces he will open -- and close -- RodeoHouston in 2018.

HOUSTON - One of the biggest stars in country music is heading back to Houston next year to perform at RodeoHouston.

Garth Brooks was on hand Thursday when the rodeo announced he will open and close the show in 2018.

Brooks let the cat out of the bag (or horse out of the chute?) hours earlier on Twitter.

Garth Brooks performs at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"On my way to Austin, via Houston? Hmmmm. I have an announcement to make! Love,g” #AskMeHowIKnow

Brooks' career was just taking off when he first performed at the rodeo back in 1991. He wowed the crowd and was welcomed back in 1993.

After a long retirement, Brooks recently began touring again. He sold out eight shows at Toyota Center in 2015.

