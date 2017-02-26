KAGS
Kimmel live tweets Trump during Oscars

WUSA 10:02 PM. CST February 26, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel didn't shy away from political jokes during the 89th Academy Awards. Throughout the night, the Oscars host made multiple Trump jokes, calling Meryl Streep highly overrated and telling the fake news media to leave. 

Then he did this...

President Trump, who was attending the annual Governors Ball at the White House, has been silent on Twitter throughout the ceremony. The Governors Ball, which is traditionally the first formal event at the White House for a new president, usually falls on the same night as the Oscars.


