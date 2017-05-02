Fake but funny spoilers from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Zoe Saldana reveals a fake spoiler that everyone dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 .

For a movie as anticipated at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, there's no greater threat than spoilers.

With that in mind, the director and cast worked with KING Evening reporter Kim Holcomb to formulate a spoiler-free “disinformation campaign.”

CHRIS PRATT: “We got Oprah Winfrey. We got Oprah playing an ostrich.”

KIM HOLCOMB: "It's a musical, which surprised me.”

DAVE BAUTISTA: “Yeah, it was really hard working with a voice coach. It's not something that I'm super comfortable with but I took a few lessons.”

KIM HOLCOMB: “I was impressed that you're a soprano and could reach those high notes.”

DAVE BAUTISTA: “(Tries to sing) Can't do it right now, I'm tired, but...”

CHRIS PRATT: "We also got Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen reprising their roles from Full House.”

JAMES GUNN: "(There’s) the ice skating scenes. Which are pretty great.”

KIM HOLCOMB: “It was pretty great. I was amazed that Zoe was able to lift Chris.”

JAMES GUNN: “I know. I think that's the main thing we offer in Guardians of the Galaxy is a good Zoe-lifting-Chris ice skating scene."

ZOE SALDANA: "It's awful, everyone dies."

KIM HOLCOMB: "And Kurt Russell played every role, ultimately?”

ZOE SALDANA: “He did. He played every role.”

CHRIS PRATT: "Russell Wilson and Ciara made a quick cameo… and at the end of the day, it was a laugh-a-minute comedy, choose your own adventure story, all done with no sound. Stop motion animation, black and white, silent film."

See the real Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 when it opens in theaters May 5.

© 2017 KING-TV