Internet seeks justice for Brad's wife after she was fired from Cracker Barrel

The internet has taken the cause of Brad's wife's firing from the Cracker Barrel under its wing, as it seeks justice for a stranger to many, but a hero to some. (Photo: Facebook)

KUSA - Perhaps we will never know the real story of why Brad’s wife was fired from Cracker Barrel after 11 years, but that doesn’t mean the internet isn’t still trying to seek justice.

Perhaps you read this headline and asked yourself: Why do we care that Brad’s wife lost her job at the Cracker Barrel? Aren’t there are other things happening in the world?

The answer to the second question is a resounding yes, but the answer to the first question is a bit more nuanced (though if you lack a sense of humor/ability to tolerate weird internet things, you should probably quit reading while you’re ahead).

We can tell you that this story starts, as many do, with a single Facebook post on February 27, 2017. A man named Bradley Reid Byrd posted on Facebook that his wife lost her job at the Cracker Barrel -- and he wanted his friends to ask the company why.

Brad got more than he ever could have dreamed of. In the days since, the internet has made Brad’s cause their own, and responded to Cracker Barrel on Facebook in defense of his wife.

No posts were safe. Most recently, Cracker Barrel shared an innocent performance by beloved icon Alison Krauss.

“I’m sure Brad’s wife would have loved to watch the performance. Monsters. #JusticeForBradsWife,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter demonstrated how the perceived injustice has gone international.

“The shocking news has reached the UK about the disgusting decision to fire Brad’s wife,” the comment read. “International relations between your establishment and the people of the UK are now at an all-time low. You may want to consider employing her again for the greater good. #JusticeForBradsWife.”

If you’re a social manager, you might be thinking to yourself “I bet a post about bacon would placate the angry masses.” Well, you’re wrong.

“Sweet maple bacon?” one commenter wrote. “More like sweet mother of mercy, why did you fire Brad’s wife? Eleven years her smile lit up all of Cracker Barrel.”

Another user went even farther, coining the hashtag #NotMyCountryStore.

An innocent post about St. Patrick’s Day wasn’t safe either.

“You know what’s IRISH? IRISH you hadn’t fired Brad’s wife. On his birthday. After 11 years. Of faithful service,” a commenter wrote. “That’s what IRISH! #justiceforbradswife #bradswifematters.”



Cracker Barrel hasn’t yet responded to the social media uproar – so we don’t know the true story of why Brad’s wife was fired.

Nevertheless, Brad seems inspired to see so many people rallying around his wife:



And said he hopes people don’t direct their internet rage at individual restaurants, but rather the company as a whole.

Will we ever truly know what happened to Brad’s wife? This is a question only Cracker Barrel can answer, assuming employment laws allow it.

But you can read witty comments on Cracker Barrel’s Facebook page here, if you need a laugh: https://www.facebook.com/crackerbarrel/

© 2017 KUSA-TV