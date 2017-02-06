Lady Gaga's ‘Joanne World Tour' coming to Texas

AUSTIN - Coming off her Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to announce her upcoming World Tour.

It is confirmed that she will perform three shows in Texas: at the at Houston's Toyota Center on Dec. 3, the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Dec. 5 and the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 8.

Lady Gaga's tour starts on Aug. 1, in Vancouver, BC, and includes stops a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK.

Tickets for the second leg of the North American Tour, including the shows in Texas, will go on sale on Monday, February 20th. All arena performances in North America & Europe will feature general admission on the floor, the 4 North America stadium shows have reserved seating on the floor with reserved seating in all venues in the stands. There will be a ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

For the show at the Frank Erwin Center on Dec. 5, tickets can be purchased from TexasBoxOffice.com. Prices were not listed in the tour announcement.

For tour and ticket information, visit www.ladygaga.com and www.livenation.com.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, from Feb. 8, at 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Feb. 12 for all performances going on sale on Feb. 13. For concerts going on sale the following Monday, Feb. 20 the Citi cardmembers may access pre-sale tickets from 9 a.m. Feb. 15 through 5 p.m. Feb. 19 (all times local). For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com. There is an 8 ticket limit per transaction.

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour Dates

► Aug. 1 - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, B.C.

► Aug. 3 - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

► Aug. 5 - Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, Wash.

► Aug. 8 - The Forum, Los Angeles

► Aug. 11 - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

► Aug. 13 - AT&T Park (Stadium), San Francisco

► Aug. 15 - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, Calif.

► Aug. 19 - CenturyLink Center, Omaha, Neb.

► Aug. 21 - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minn.

► Aug. 23 - Quicken Loans Center, Cleveland

► Aug. 25 - Wrigley Field (Stadium), Chicago

► Aug. 28 - Citi Field (Stadium), New York City

► Sept. 1 - Fenway Park (Stadium), Boston

► Sept. 4 - Bell Centre, Montreal

► Sept. 6 - Air Canada Centre, Toronto

► Sept. 10 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

EUROPEAN LEG

► Sept. 15 - Rock in Rio Festival, Rio De Janeiro

► Sept. 22 - Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona

► Sept. 24 - Hallenstadion, Zurich

► Sept. 26 - Mediolanum Forum, Milan

► Sept. 29 - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

► Oct. 1 - Sportpaleis Mon., Antwerp

► Oct. 3 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

► Oct. 6 - AccorHotels Arena, Paris

► Oct. 9 - O2 Arena, London

► Oct. 15 - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, England

► Oct. 17 - Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

► Oct. 21 - Royal Arena, Copenhagen

► Oct. 23 - Ericsson Globe, Stockholm

► Oct. 26 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

► Oct. 28 - Lanxess Arena, Koln, Germany

SECOND LEG AMERICAN TOUR

► Nov. 5 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

► Nov. 7 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

► Nov. 10 - Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn.

► Nov. 13 - KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

► Nov. 15 - Sprint Center, Kansas City, Kan.

► Nov. 16 - Scottrade Center, St. Louis

► Nov. 19 - Verizon Center, Washington, DC

► Nov. 20 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

► Nov. 28 - Philips Arena, Atlanta

► Nov. 30 - American Airlines Arena, Miami

► Dec. 1 - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

► Dec. 3 - Toyota Center, Houston

► Dec. 5 - Frank Erwin Center, Austin

► Dec. 8 - American Airlines Center, Dallas

► Dec. 9 - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Okla.

► Dec. 12 - Pepsi Center, Denver

► Dec. 14 - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

