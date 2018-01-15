WESTLAKE -- It's been a few weeks since YouTube star Logan Paul ignited anger across the internet for posting a series of insensitive videos from Japan. Now, Paul's father is speaking out in his son's defense.

Greg Paul turned to Instagram to post a video of his thoughts on his son's current situation.

"Logan is coming back, that is a definite," Greg Paul said at the video's start.

He also expressed gratitude for Logan's supporters and said his "haters" have no effect on the Paul family. Logan and his brother, Jake, grew up in Westlake.

"If the haters knew how much love and support was out there, they'd shut their freakin' mouths," Greg Paul said in the video.

Logan Paul sparked outrage earlier this month when he posted a video from Japan's Aokigahara forest, also known as the "suicide forest" due to the high volume of suicides that occur there.

In that video, Paul and his group happened upon a body in the forest and filmed it.

Paul claimed he was attempting to raise awareness to mental health, but the video was deleted and YouTube removed all of Paul's channels from Google Preferred.

But the scandal didn't end there.

Additional footage of Paul's trip to Japan made its way onto the internet and social media became outraged all over again.

In the video posted to Twitter by We The Unicorns, Paul and his friends run through the streets of Japan dressed in Asian conical farmer hats and kimonos.

Turns out, Logan Paul's trip to Japan was problematic for many reasons 😡 pic.twitter.com/yhj2BYgk4G — We The Unicorns (@wetheunicorns) January 5, 2018

"Tokyo is a real-life cartoon," Paul says at one point.

