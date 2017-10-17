Google celebrates Selena with doodle tribute

A special Google doodle tribute to Selena Quintanilla on Oct. 17, 2017, the 28th anniversary of the singer's debut album.

Google celebrated the Queen of Tejano with a special “doodle” tribute Tuesday, the 28th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla’s debut album.

Users who click on the doodle are taken to a special video created just for the occasion: A 91-second, animated clip to the tune of Selena’s 1994 hit song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

Google worked in tandem with the Quintanilla family to create the doodle celebrating Selena’s life, according to Forbes. A quote from Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, in a Forbes write-up:

“What a great way to celebrate an icon. I think it will bring great joy to all her fans who follow her and look up to her as a role model. Selena would be so excited. It’s such an honor.”

Selena’s self-titled solo album, which debuted on Oct. 17, 1989, was the first of five studio albums. Her final album was released after she was murdered in 1995.

Accompanying the doodle is a special Selena exhibit from Google Arts & Culture, featuring works of art from the Selena museum.

Too busy to hop on Google on Tuesday? Much like the pop icon herself, the special Selena doodle will live on. Check out the doodle archives here.

© 2017 WFAA-TV