Justin Timberlake to perform at Circuit of the Americas in October

Make sure you have your "Suit & Tie" and be ready to "Rock Your Body" in October! One year after Taylor Swift took the stage during the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, pop superstar Justin Timberlake has been announced to perform during the 2017 event.

Circuit of the Americas announced on Twitter Wednesday that Timberlake will perform Oct. 21. The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix will be Oct. 20-22.

Get ready to rock your body this October. Tickets on sale Friday at https://t.co/RcUjPuA4Wk pic.twitter.com/jfJtnoocvL — COTA (@circuitamericas) March 29, 2017

Tickets go on sale Friday on the Circuit of the Americas website.

© 2017 KVUE-TV