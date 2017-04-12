Charlie Murphy, comedian and 'Chappelle's Show' standout, dies at 57

Actor Charlie Murphy arrives at Spike TV's 'Eddie Murphy: One Night Only' at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show on Comedy Central.

He collaborated with writing his brother's starring films, Norbert and Vampire in Brooklyn. He voiced roles in animated TV series that include The Boondocks and Black Jesus.

Murphy's feature films include Our Family Wedding, King's Ransom and CB4.

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series Power.

