Get Arrested, Get 'Stranger Things' Spoiled
A Michigan police department says they will spoil what happens in "Stranger Things 2" for those who get arrested this week. The East Lansing Police Department tweeted out the statement saying it's extra motivation not to end up in jail.
TEGNA 6:17 PM. CST November 07, 2017
