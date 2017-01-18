'This Is' Us' is renewed for 2 more seasons

(Credit: NBC) (Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

PASADENA, Calif. — So, This was a surprise. And a happy one at that, which makes it all the more unusual for NBC.

When This Is Us was announced as the season's only new broadcast family drama, many hoped the show would simply be able to survive in a schedule filled with crime, law and medical series. Instead of just surviving, it has become one of the new season's biggest hits. In fact, it's so successful, NBC just surprised the cast and television critics with the news that it was renewing the show for two more seasons and a minimum of 36 episodes.

That shocker may be fitting, because This is a show built on surprises — starting with the twist in the pilot that we were watching the characters at two different spots in time. "Our theme," says creator Dan Fogelman, "something we play with on the show, is that life will surprise you."

And he knows, he says, when he's going to shock you, as with Toby's sudden heart attack. "We have a plan," says Fogelman. "We know where this series is going and we're going to keep you on your toes."

That plan, by the way, is about to become a bit clearer. "Next week is a big episode," Fogelman hints. And that's the only hint you're getting — the rest is, yes, a surprise.

