Tons of Easter eggs revealed in Pixar films

Andrea Mandell , USA TODAY , KXTV 6:46 AM. CST January 19, 2017

Easter has come early for Pixar fans.

A huge batch of Easter eggs planted by Disney and Pixar in their universe of films was  recently revealed by an official video released on Facebook.

The video traces connective story tissue between modern childhood classics like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Cars, Brave, Up and Monsters, Inc.

“Oh my spurs!" read a message posted by Disney/Pixar. "You ain’t never seen Easter eggs like these, partner.”

Fun fact: There's even an Incredibles reference hiding in Finding Nemo.

Watch the video below to have your own suspicions confirmed

