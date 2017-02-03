A Passion for Polish

SAN ANGELO, TX - Walk into the Wells Fargo Pavilion and you'll find Ernie Cantu shining boots. He's been doing it for years and he loves it.

And if anyone ever asks him why, he's got the perfect answer.

"It's a lost art. It really is. And for it to be done right and everything, it takes a lot,” Cantu said.

Cantu would know. He’s been shining shoes since he was a little boy.

"Well it was in Amarillo, Texas, and this guy owned a shoe shine parlor and he was looking for some kids to help him out, so I was 10-years-old, so I started doing it and just kept on doing it 'cause I really liked it,” Cantu said.

He's still doing what he loves -- and getting a workout in while he's at it.

"It's not fun when you start getting older, but I love it. I'll probably do it until I can't do it no more,” Cantu said.

At nearly 71-years-old, there's still a part of his business that he'll never get tired of.

"I just love seeing people when I finish. What they say about my shines,” Cantu said.

With him being in the business for that long, I wondered just how many customers he's seen.

"It's over a million. A million times,” Cantu said.



You heard that right: over one million.

"Easy, I can do 50 to 60 a day,” Cantu said.

Ernie moved to San Angelo about 16 years ago and started his own business. He credits his family, especially his daughter, as his motivation to keep working.

"She just lost her third kidney, she's on dialysis and she's only 24-years-old,” Cantu said.

He says the climate is the primary reason for their move, but they've been accepted from the beginning. People donate boots to Ernie so he can fix them up and sell them again. All of that money goes to aid in his daughter's recovery.

"People are really, really nice here. I'm not saying Amarillo isn't, but here they really show it,” Cantu said.

But despite the hardships, he loves being in business for himself.

"It's hard working for somebody else and working for yourself, to me, it's a lot better. 'Cause I can do stuff I can't do in shops, like dye jobs and stuff like that. 'Cause I do it all,” Cantu said.

He's set up shop at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo for about as long as he's been in town. Doing his best work -- every brush, every shine, every day. Turning each pair of those rough, worn out boots into works of art.

