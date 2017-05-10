Beyond the Walls of the Salvation Army

SAN ANGELO, TX - The Salvation Army is a worldwide, religious and charitable organization, motived by a love of God and concern for the needs of humanity.

The organization’s tradition of helping those in need began more than 150 years ago.

Members of the Salvation Army serve the poor and needy in over 100 countries. It’s purpose: provide a warm meal, shower and shelter for those in need.

Sally Jaramillo spent the night at the local Salvation Army shelter. Below is a transcript of her video blogs:

“My name is Sally Jaramillo. I’m a reporter and tonight’s assignment is to go undercover to firsthand experience what it’s like to sleep at the Salvation Army.

Outfit changed. Just a few more steps and then I’m ready to go.

I didn’t think they were actually going to give me stuff, and Sharon actually provided me with a lot of goodies. I actually have a deodorant, so that was exciting.

I think that I was impressed right off the bat [because] when I came in, there was a list of rules and when I say a list, it was a lot of rules.

Everyone is polite and helpful, and it’s kind-of like a family.

I thought that we would actually have cold water, but to my surprise, it wasn’t that way.

I also see a lot of need. There is just one lady out there, her name is Sharon, who was taking care of the majority of the group.

Everyone is asleep since 9 p.m. It is now midnight. I still can’t fall asleep – keep you guys posted tomorrow morning!

It is definitely the AM hours and although I do have a bed and I’m thankful for that, I am freezing. I kept tossing around. I only have one blanket here.

I took me six attempt to get it to flush.

So early, I don’t want to get up. The lights are on here at the shelter. It’s time for everyone to start their day.

I’m out and it is the AM hours. It’s pretty chilly outside. Got my coffee and my bread here. Pretty interesting night, very quiet overall, pretty chilly.

I did notice that there was a lot of things in need like the staff, you know. We need more blankets, more toiletries, more food.

Although the shelter does provide all of that, I do feel like there a lot of people who need from the shelter. Definitely a very humble experience.

I think I learned a lot about myself, and the people I was surrounded with.

The shelter is not a place for you to just stay there and sleep the entire day – you have to go out and find a job or do what you have to do in order to survive.”

The Salvation Army has an open-door policy. If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can click here.

