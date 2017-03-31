Crayola gives two clues about Dandelion crayon replacement

If you were excitedly waiting for the reveal of Crayola's new crayon color, you'll have to wait.

Crayola announced Friday that it’s replacing its signature dark yellow Dandelion crayon with a color in the blue family. The company gave only two clues about its upcoming color during a Facebook live held on National Crayon Day.

"[I] can share two pieces of new information, the first is that the new color will be part of the blue family, and the second is this summer we are going to invoke our fans to name the new color because we want you all to be a part of Crayola history," Melanie Boulden, senior vice president U.S. and global marketing at Crayola, said.

Boulden said more details about the new crayon color will be announced in May.

The company said it was retiring Dandelion from its lineup on Thursday, a day before it originally planned to unveil which crayon was getting the axe.

In the comment section on the Facebook live some fans voiced frustration over Dandelion's retirement. #Dontgo.

"Not sure why they are so darn "excited" to be discontinuing a color that will make someone feel bad because it may be their favorite color that's gone?!" Facebook user Rebecca Leach Sadowski said in the comments.

Another user said she hopes she can purchase Dandelion singles before it's discontinued.

"Oh, no! Yellow is my son's favorite color," Carolyne Jubinville Sullo said. "I think he's colorblind, so Dandelion is his go to l yellow! I hope I can buy some single colors."

Crayola reveals the color of crayon it is retiring Dandelion's retirement marked the first time in Crayola’s history that it removed a color from a box of 24, according to AP.

On Twitter, many used the hashtag #NewCrayonColors to share their thoughts on what crayon color and name Crayola should choose. Some ideas were NSWF.

