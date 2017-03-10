KAGS
Dad, daughter duo send musical message to Tony Romo

Michelle Homer, KHOU 3:50 PM. CST March 10, 2017

Still no word on where Tony Romo will land after he is released -- or traded -- by the Cowboys.

Speculation grew that the Texans would snag Romo Thursday with the shocking trade of quarterback Brock Osweiler to the Browns.

A lot of Texans fans are excited about the idea of Romo in a steel blue jersey – especially an adorable dad and daughter duo who dedicated a song to him on YouTube.

They made up their own lyrics – and dance moves -- to Kool & the Gang’s “Get Down On It.”

