Life-sized LEGO Batmobile unveiled at Detroit Auto Show (Photo: Chevrolet)

DETROIT (USA TODAY) --- First the "Bat-Signal" shone Friday night over the Motor City.

Now, the superhero's ride is on display at the North American International Auto Show.

Chevrolet unveiled its LEGO Batmobile, which the company said in a news release was inspired by Batman's vehicle in the soon-to-hit-theaters The LEGO Batman Movie.

"Look at Batman!" 10-year-old Malachi Julian, of Washington Township, said once he spotted LEGO Batman hanging out on a wall near the soon-to-be-unveiled LEGO Batmobile. Malachi, whose uncle works for the company that designed and built the booth for the exhibit, was front and center as 17-foot-long, nearly 1,700-pound LEGO Batmobile was revealed.

"To work on the LEGO Batmobile with Warner Bros. is an absolute thrill for us at Chevy," Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet marketing, is quoted saying in a news release. "Many of the themes in The LEGO Batman Movie, like imagination, family and community, align perfectly with our Chevy brand values and add to the value of the partnership."

Jtwon Carr, 12, a student at International Technology Academy in Pontiac, got to help pull off the covering for the unveiling.

"That was awesome to see how big it was and how long it took and how many LEGOs" were used, he said.

Malachi, of course, thought the LEGO Batmobile was awesome. So did his cousins.

"That looks like it took a lot of hard work, but, like, it paid off," Isabella Julian, 11, of Fraser, said.

According to a news release, 344,187 LEGO bricks were used to make the LEGO Batmobile, it took 1,833 hours to build and was designed and assembled by LEGO master builders in Enfield, Conn. One of those was senior model builder Jeffrey Rushby.

"I grew up reading comic books," he said, "so this is a thrill for me."

USA Today