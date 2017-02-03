Man Achieves Dream of Running Black Radio Station

SAN ANGELO, TX - Black History Month began Wednesday. In honor of that, we learned about one African-American man’s vision of having his very own radio station.

“I had a bunch of no’s and negative stuff, and ‘you can’t do this’ and ‘you can’t do that.’”

Dreaming of running a radio station since he was a kid, Glenn Ford said it took him many years to get his license.

“What I wanted was them to drive around in their cars, listen to it in their homes, turn on your radio station, turn on your radio at 3:00 in the morning and hear music. You know, black music,” Ford said.

Many thought he was crazy. So, he started to prove them wrong.

“Getting songs and buying the music and buying computers and cords and microphone and everything and posters, I was just doing stuff that people didn’t see why I was doing it. Because they didn’t really share the dream.”

Ford always thought San Angelo was big enough to have more variety. He felt a black radio station was needed, where R&B, soul and jazz were played.

“This was something that I wanted to give back…give back to my hometown.”

Frustration, anger and fear were all emotions he felt — but he never gave up.

“I feel very fortunate and blessed to know that, within at least 250 miles, I’m the only black man with an FCC license with an FM radio station,” Ford said. “To me, it’s an accomplisment. It’s a dream come true.”

Ford said everything you dream can come true.

