MilitaryMatters - Walking the Line to Success

Retired from Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo in 1976.

SAN ANGELO, TX - It's a unique twist to a military story. Before becoming famous, the legendary Johnny Cash served in the United States Air Force back in the 1950s. Turns out, the singer worked under a West Texas man who gave us some insight into one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

"If at any moment in time you asked Johnny what he'd be doing in 20 years, he'd say, 'I'll be singing on the radio.' He knew he knew what he wanted to do in life. He knew," Bob Mehaffey said.

The memories are still vivid for 84-year-old Mehaffey.

"He was one of the Morris Intercept Operators. He sat down everyday and copied code on a typewriter," Mehaffey said.

They were spies.

"He was focused like you can't imagine" Mehaffey said.

Retired from Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo in 1976.

Johnny Cash fulfilled his dream -- and so did Mehaffey.

He retired from Goodfellow Air Force Base in 1976, accomplishing what only one percent in the Air Force ever do in their career.

"He was from a very small town and very poor family, I was from a very small town and a very poor family. We were used to have nothing, and we were both looking to be something in the future," Mehaffey said.

The Abilene resident details more on that time period in Robert Hilburn's book on the famous singer, Johnny Cash: The Life.

"You can be anything you want to be, if you work for it," Mehaffey said.

That hard work and determined attitude eventually catapulted Mehaffey to a Command Chief Master Sergeant - an E9 rank, a rare promotion and prestigious in the military.

Grade and insignia on the enlisted side of the Air Force.

"You're an American. This is the best country in the world, but you may have to fight for it," Mehaffey said.

He went on to say, "If you work hard, you can always be better! I took that to heart, he [Johnny] took that to heart. We talked about things like that."

Two men with a dream who left behind incredible legacies.

© 2017 KIDY-TV