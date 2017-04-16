New casino cruise ship opens in Galveston

(Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas- Have you heard? You can now gamble in Galveston, kind of.

A cruise ship, called Jacks or Better Casino, just arrived at the Galveston Yacht Basin this month.

Once the ship is 9.1 miles off shore in federal waters, guests can take part in sports betting, gambling at tables, and slot machines.

“They get to go out there and laugh, let their hair down, gamble, drink, eat, karaoke. Things you really can’t get in a normal casino,” said Jacks or Better Casino General Manager Rocky Herrin.

Tickets on board are just $15.

Each cruise lasts about six hours.

Cruises leave from Galveston twice a day Wednesday through Saturday. The day cruise departs at 11 a.m., and the evening cruise leaves at 6:30 p.m. There is also one Sunday cruise from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

