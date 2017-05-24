Texas mother juggles raising kids while fighting lung cancer

SAN ANTONIO - Alex Charpentier is a busy woman. When the single mother isn't juggling her kids' busy schedule of piano and tennis lessons, she's hard at work as a public relations and marketing manager for Whim Hospitality in Dripping Springs.

"I'm a mom on the go who needs her energy," Charpentier said.

Keeping her energy up can be tough since she's also battling stage IV lung cancer.

The devastating diagnosis came in June of 2016, while Alex was mourning the loss of her mother who was killed in a tragic car accident a year earlier. The South Texas mother said she had been feeling winded and achy for about 18 months and couldn't figure out what was wrong. She thought she had allergies at one point until she saw a specialist.

"I went from healthy to pneumonia to stage 4 incurable cancer to you have inoperable tumors in your lungs. It's in your bones."

The diagnosis came as a shock to her. Charpentier was an avid runner, a healthy eater, and never smoked.

"Most of my family lives out of town so I had friends with me and we all just cried and held hands," she said.

The news knocked her off her feet. Between doctor appointments and trying to process the diagnosis, Charpentier missed about six weeks of work. She was able to pull herself together to go back to work and her normal routine.

Charpentier said some days are great but others can be a struggle.

"I have a catheter in my side that my 15-year-old has to drain every night,” she said. “He tells me it's the worst part of his day because it's a constant reminder that his mom has cancer.”

Despite those tough days, Charpentier has refused to let the disease keep her down. She said she's found strength through her children.

"I'm 48, I can't let cancer beat me. A lot of people ask me how I stay strong. I do it for my children. If I didn't have my kids I don't know how I would do it."

Fortunately for Charpentier, she's not undergoing traditional chemotherapy and radiation. Instead, she takes a chemotherapy pill.

"It's a tiny little pill,” she said. “It's $10,000 a month and as long as that pill can treat the mutation I have I'm golden.”

However, that pill on average only works for about a year before she'll need a new drug.

In the meantime, Alex is raising money for the Bonnie Addario Lung Cancer Foundation by raising money while running marathons.

"I have great insurance and can rely on friends and family members to help me through this. There are other single mothers fighting lung cancer that don't have the resources I do,” Charpentier said. “The Bonnie Addario Lung Cancer Foundation helps those women though patient services and funds research so anything I can do to help with that is very important to me."

Charpentier said her life expectancy is five years but the goal of the foundation through research is to extend that to eventually find a cure.

While she’s waiting for that day, Charpentier finds peace in maintaining her children's busy schedules.

"I relish taking my kids to school,” she said. “I love getting up and dressing my kids and making their lunches.”

She is also looking forward to the future.

"I just don't see myself dying from this. So I'm here to live and I'm going to keep living.”

Charpentier is planning to participate in the 2017 Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon in December.

To follow her journey or to donate, you can logon to www.nukenorm.org.

