'Texifying' A Texas Transplant

SAN ANGELO, TX -

Texans will be the first to tell you they’re proud they’re from the Lone Star State.

From the two-step to the rodeo, we wanted our Texas transplant Margaux Farrell to give some Texas things a try in a series we’re calling “Texify”!

Margaux is originally from Connecticut, and when she moved to Texas, she quickly learned that there are a few things you need to do if you want to be considered a Texan. First up, she's starting things off with a bang… quite literally.

Margaux has never held a gun, let alone shot one, so that's lead her to Carl McCoy. He is a veteran and an ex-cop who now runs Gladiator Defense Group, a company he started to teach and certify people to shoot guns.

When it came to shooting a gun, Margaux was shaking in her boots — but that apprehension is what motivated her to want to do it. And McCoy assured her: there’s nothing to be afraid of.

Now that’s she’s tried shooting, she says she feels a lot more Texan — and a lot less scared. And that fact alone makes her glad she took a shot at shooting and faced her fears.

Turns out, she’s not that bad of a shot!

If you're interested in learning more about Gladiator Defense Group you can visit their website here.

And if you have some more Texas things you think Margaux should try, be sure to connect with us on social media!