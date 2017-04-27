'Eerie' light post has the internet doing a double take

(Photo: Kim Driscoll Twitter)

Salem, Massachusetts is well known for its 1600 witch trials, but is there still a little magic?

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll took to Twitter to share a photo of an eerie light post. The photo seems like it could be something straight out of Harry Potter.

Anybody else see a face in this light?...Totally eerie, eh pic.twitter.com/W5OeVlz9yQ — Kim Driscoll (@MayorDriscoll) April 26, 2017

"Anybody else see a face in this light?" Driscoll tweeted. "...Totally eerie, eh."

With a strong resemblance of a grimacing man inside the light post, the photo has gained significant ground on Twitter with over 500 re-tweets in less than 24 hours.

"It's like a really terrifying version of the Haunted Mansion," Wes Miller tweeted in response.

Other immediately began guessing who the light post face belonged to. Some comparisons include Luis Guzman, Will Ferrell's Mugato, and President Trump.

What are your thoughts?

@MayorDriscoll He looks a bit lightheaded. ☺ — redraobyek (@redraobyek) April 26, 2017

@MayorDriscoll Everybody relax I figured it out 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bJIvh1zrjO — Jarrett Abello (@jarrettabello) April 27, 2017

© 2017 WCNC.COM