Turning Adversity Into Hope

SAN ANGELO, TX - Meet Austin Weed. A teenager now, but his mom, Kelli, will be the first to tell you:

"He's always played sports. He started gymnastics at 18 months and then decided he wanted to do soccer, then he wanted to play basketball, so then we switched gears to that,” Kelli Weed said.

"I was like, 'This is my senior year.' I really wanted to play [basketball] this year," Austin said.

“April 26, 2016 -- tell me what you remember about that day.”

"I did a little bit of homework, and then I was working with my dad out in the front yard. My friend texted me, 'Hey, I have my dad's Camaro. Do you want to go on a ride with me?' So I texted my mom, and she said, ‘Yeah, 15 minutes.' I told my dad, ‘I will work with you until she gets here. I’m going to go on a ride 15 minutes then I'll come back and finish my work.' And that's all I remember from that day."

"The nurse answered the phone in the ER, and she said, ‘He’s been in a wreck, we're working on him’. And that's really all we knew for quite a while," Kelli said.

Austin would undergo 18 surgeries, as well as having his right leg amputated.

"When I saw I didn’t have a leg, I told myself ‘I'm going to be able to make it through this.' I had seen people do it before. So, I was able to keep a positive mindset the entire time,” Austin said.

After 51 days in the hospital, Austin was released. But his battle was not over. The accident took Austin’s leg, but not his spirit.

"The first month that he was home. He went from the wheelchair and not being able to do anything but sit to the walker and then the crutches and the prosthetic -- all in a month's time," Kelli said.

"Well when I was in the hospital, I would hear about people getting depressed about this and all that. And I was like, 'Well, I could do that.' But one: I've really good friends who wouldn't let me. Two: I was just like, ‘Ok this is going to be the new normal for me, so why don't I just make the best out of this instead of letting the situation overcome me? Why don't I overcome the situation?'” Austin said.

And that is exactly what he did. In less than 10 months, Austin was back on the court for his senior year.

“What did it feel like making that first bucket?”

"I mean, we're in tears embracing each other. I was relieved, excited and just grateful that I got to come back and do this," Austin said.

"I think he's given more to the sports program than we ever gave him,” Austin’s coach, Chris McEntire, said.

Austin is a resilient over-comer whose story breeds hope, courage and inspiration.

