Celebrate 'Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day' with this kid-friendly meal

Piadina with ham and lettuce. (Photo: milla1974, Custom)

Thursday is “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.” After a long day at the office, what better way to wind down than cooking a kid-friendly meal with your little ones?

The Olive Garden recommends making grilled chicken piadina, an Italian-style flatbread.

Ingredients:

• 4 Piadinas (thin pizza crust or flat bread)

• 1 lb. of fresh chicken breasts

• 1 teaspoon of olive oil

• 2 cups of fresh spinach

• ¼ cup of Fontina cheese, shredded

• ¼ cup of Asiago cheese, shredded

• ½ cup of parmesan cheese, grated

• ¼ cup of mozzarella cheese, shredded

• 1 tablespoon of milk

• 1 tablespoon of Olive Garden’s Signature Italian Dressing

• 1 tablespoon of basil pesto

• 2 tablespoons of sundried tomatoes, packed in olive oil and drained

• ¼ cup of Montamore cheese, shredded

• ¼ cup of Romano cheese, shredded

• ¼ cup of smoked mozzarella cheese, shredded

• ¼ cup of smoked provolone cheese, shredded

• Salt, to taste

• Pepper, to taste

Directions

• Season your chicken with salt and pepper.

• Heat olive oil in a medium-high heat sauté pan. Place chicken in the center. Cook thoroughly, approximately on 5-6 minutes on each side. Once cooked, cut chicken into bite-size pieces.

• In a separate sauté pan, heat olive oil, then add fresh spinach. Sauté until tender.

• Melt the Fontina, Asiago, mozzarella and half of the parmesan cheese over low heat in a sauce pot. Add a small amount of milk to help keep the consistency smooth. Add Italian dressing, sundried tomatoes and pesto.

• Spread melted cheese mixture on one half of each piadina.

• Top with ¼ of the grilled chicken and ¼ of the sautéed spinach.

• Sprinkle Montamore, Romano, smoked mozzarella, smoked provolone and remaining parmesan cheeses over the chicken and spinach.

• Heat a large sauté pan with a small amount of olive oil.

• Fold piadina in half and place in the center of the pan.

•Cook for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

• Remove from heat, and cut into 4-6 triangular pieces. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

• Enjoy!

© 2017 KREM-TV