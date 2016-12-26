Couple Married for Almost 63 Years

Don and Patricia Patton have been married for nearly 63 years! (Photo: KIDY)

SAN ANGELO, TX - A good many retirees call San Angelo home — but few have as unique a story as Don and Patricia Patton.

This evening, KIDY’s Margaux Farrell tells us what makes their relationship so special.

“He didn’t know how to kiss. I had to teach him how to kiss, how to kiss…and from that moment on, we started going together, and then in a couple months, we were in love, and then in another month, we were married.”

It was almost 63 years ago that Pat and Don Patton met through the Air Force.

Pat knew there was something special about Don the second she laid eyes on him, calling him a “store bought cowboy.”

But making him the man of her dreams was a feat some didn’t think she could accomplish.

“‘Well, you’ll never catch Don Patton,’ and I thought, ‘Oh yes, I will!’” Pat said.

Fast-forward to today and there have been a few forgotten details.

“When we went out that night, I thought, ‘He is going to give me the ring,’ that night…He actually never gave me that ring! Did you give me that right?”

“I don’t remember…It’s been nearly 63 years ago!”

And in those 63 years, they’ve had three kids together, 10 grandkids, 17 great-grandkids — and they’ve renewed their vows twice!

“It made me realize how fast life can go by.”

But it hasn’t always been a fairytale. The Pattons are living prof that while true love does exist, it also takes some work.

“Before we went to bed every night, we said ‘I love you’…even if it was [grits teeth] ‘I love you,’ we still told each other ‘I love you’ every night,” Pat said.

And they made sure to say, “I love you,” no matter what.

“I can’t imagine not loving him. I just can’t, even when I want to kill him sometimes, I still love him when I am stabbing him!” Pat said.

Say “I love you” every night, don’t hold grudges and always remember why you picked each other in the first place — just some advice they have for fellow lovebirds.

Oh, and with the upcoming presidential election, another crucial tidbit:

“We don’t discuss politics…don’t discuss it anymore,” Pat said.

Though the ups and downs, the Pattons have been through life together for more than half a century — and they hope their love story can serve as a testament to others that true love not only exists, but is worth fighting for.

