Ford's 'Max Motor Dreams' crib mimics car experience

Ford Motor Company is testing a product that would be better suited for a nursery than a garage.

Their Spanish Division has unveiled a prototype "Max Motor Dreams" crib that mimics the car experience for babies.

The crib duplicates the movements a child would experience inside a car and even plays soft, soothing engine noises. It also has LED displays that simulate street lights.

Designed as part of an ad campaign to promote a line of Ford sells in Europe, the automaker is giving the crib away in a raffle, they could end up mass producing it if it proves popular.

