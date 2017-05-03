KAGS
Close

Good-hearted officers give homeless man makeover

NBC News Channel , WCNC 11:04 AM. CDT May 03, 2017

ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man down on his luck in upstate New York got a helping hand from some friendly police officers last month.

According to police in Rome, N.Y., Bobby interacted with officers and told them that he would love a warm shower and a haircut.

So, the officers got together and granted his wish.

Bobby got a haircut, shave, and even a new wardrobe of donated clothing. The officers said Bobby couldn’t thank them enough for their kindness and help, as well as his transformation.

The photos of Bobby’s makeover have since gone viral with thousands of views on social media. 

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories