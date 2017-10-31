Mom creates toddler's 'Trolls' costume and it wins the internet

(Photo: Instagram: @abrielle_w)

A toddler is gaining national attention after her mother made her an adorable "Trolls" costume and posted it to social media.

Chiquia Waters shared the videos and photos to her social media pages and the internet went crazy with more than 20 million views on a viral page.

Anna Kendrick also retweeted the video.

😭😫😭😫😭😫💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 My heart is bursting from cute https://t.co/7BgdT917IV — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) October 30, 2017

Waters posted the video to her YouTube page and said it took her two days to make the costume and it only cost about $30. She says Abrielle loves it.

