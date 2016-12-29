Carrie Fisher remembered by family, friends and fans

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Grimes County Crime Stoppers helping keep Navasota PD safe.
-
Brazos County Sheriff's department investigating dead person
-
Aggieland Invitational scores for the local economy
-
How does the city of College Station keep drinking water safe?
-
Bremond Marine sends a holiday message to his family
-
Somerville Marine Destroyed
-
Hearne City Leadership Changes
More Stories
-
Audio recording from private meeting with Dr. Tommy WallisDec 29, 2016, 2:23 p.m.
-
Ertz accounts for 3 TDs, Kansas State tops Texas A&M…Dec 29, 2016, 2:10 p.m.
-
Donation equips Navasota Police officers with new body armorDec 28, 2016, 10:43 p.m.